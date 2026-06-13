Jangra addresses backlash, loses job over ₹370 biryani remark

Comedian Jangra apologizes and admits improvising

Jangra admitted in a video that he improvised bits of his story on stage to make it more entertaining, saying, I did not tell the full story.

Starvik Design clarified its video was just for context and not support.

Jangra also shared that one of his uncles only found out about the controversy earlier, before neighbors later informed his parents, and his family were worried after hearing about his job loss.

He apologized for his comments, but most people are still critical of his explanation.