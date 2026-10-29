Is Janhvi Kapoor planning to marry soon?

When asked about her relationship with Pahariya, Kapoor said, "I've always thought about why everyone's cagey about this."

"Obviously I don't want nazar (bad luck) and I don't want to be overly explicit about what's happening in my personal life, but I also don't think people give that much of a f*ck for us to never... I just think it's overrated to be like, let no one ever know ever."