Is Janhvi Kapoor planning to marry soon?
What's the story
Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor finally confirmed her relationship with industrialist Shikhar Pahariya during her recent appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9. The episode, which also featured Varun Dhawan and a surprise visit from Arjun Kapoor, saw Kapoor revealing that she didn't want to keep her relationship under wraps anymore. She also hinted at when she would like to get married.
Relationship details
Kapoor explained why she was candid about her relationship
When asked about her relationship with Pahariya, Kapoor said, "I've always thought about why everyone's cagey about this."
"Obviously I don't want nazar (bad luck) and I don't want to be overly explicit about what's happening in my personal life, but I also don't think people give that much of a f*ck for us to never... I just think it's overrated to be like, let no one ever know ever."
Relationship confirmation
She confirmed Pahariya is her endgame
When Karan Johar asked if she saw Pahariya as her endgame, Kapoor confirmed it.
She said, "The consistency that he's been in my life and through everything, really, even when we weren't romantically seeing each other... he took like half a semester off and came to Bombay (when Kapoor's mother Sridevi passed away)."
When asked about her marriage plans, Kapoor noted, "Not for another two-three years for sure."
Career update
Kapoor's upcoming films in 2027
Kapoor, who was last seen in the Telugu film Peddi with Ram Charan, has several projects lined up for 2027.
She will be seen in Raj Mehta's Lag Jaa Gale with Tiger Shroff, Vidyut Jammwal, and Tabu; Dhruv Vikram's Tamil film Jackie; and Atlee's Raaka alongside Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone, and Rashmika Mandanna.
She is also shooting Umesh Bist's untitled romantic thriller with co-stars Sreeleela and Siddharth Gupta.