Janhvi Kapoor defends brother Arjun against online trolling
What's the story
Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has condemned the online bullying and harassment faced by her half-brother, actor Arjun Kapoor. Speaking to Grazia India, she said there is no "excuse" for such behavior. She said, "They're just using your name for clickbait, rage bait, and whatever else it is to further their engagement." She admitted that trolling can hurt when it escalates into "bullying and harassment."
Social media insights
'Everyone wants prominence, views, and virality'
Kapoor said, "From what I understand about social media culture is that everyone wants prominence, views, and virality, so if they are making content about you, you're just a scapegoat." "That's the only purpose you serve, and once you look at it from that lens, you understand that what they're saying about you has nothing to do with you."
Emotional impact
'You need to be transactional'
Kapoor acknowledged that online trolling can be emotionally damaging. She said, "Of course, it hurts to feel misunderstood, or when it turns into bullying and harassment, the way I've seen happen with my brother sometimes." "Everyone's doing what they have to, sab ghar chalane ki koshish kar rahe hai. You need to be transactional - nothing is that deep." Meanwhile, Kapoor will soon be seen in Peddi alongside Ram Charan.