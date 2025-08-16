Janhvi Kapoor's ₹65cr Mumbai duplex: Inside Farah Khan's tour
Janhvi Kapoor has picked up a seriously impressive duplex in Mumbai's Bandra for ₹65 crore.
The two-floor, 8,669 sq ft apartment in the Kubelisque Building—bought back in 2022—comes with sweeping city views and a modern vibe.
The space blends sleek design with personal details, like a grand spiral staircase and inviting white walls, which filmmaker Farah Khan described as "one of the warmest celebrity homes" she had ever visited.
More on the apartment
The home is filled with heartfelt nods to Janhvi's late mother, Sridevi, making it feel extra special.
Each sibling has their own style: Khushi's room is all about chic minimalism, while Janhvi's is packed with memorabilia from her journey.
The cozy dining area is perfect for family meals, and outside there's a private garden and pool—a peaceful escape from city chaos.