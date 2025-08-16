Box office: 'Coolie' beats 'Kabali' in North America Entertainment Aug 16, 2025

Rajinikanth's new movie "Coolie" just became the sixth highest-grossing Tamil film ever in North America, pulling in $4.67 million so far and even beating out his earlier hit "Kabali."

The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, kicked off with a strong $3.04 million opening and hasn't slowed down since.