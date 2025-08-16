Next Article
Box office: 'Coolie' beats 'Kabali' in North America
Rajinikanth's new movie "Coolie" just became the sixth highest-grossing Tamil film ever in North America, pulling in $4.67 million so far and even beating out his earlier hit "Kabali."
The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, kicked off with a strong $3.04 million opening and hasn't slowed down since.
'Coolie' is a star-studded affair
It's not just Rajinikanth's star power—"Coolie" brings together a stacked cast including Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Sathyaraj, and Rachita Ram. Aamir Khan pops up for a cameo too.
Fans are loving Kanagaraj's signature mix of action and gripping storytelling, which is clearly connecting with audiences across the globe.