Janhvi Kapoor to lead Shahid Kapoor's upcoming relationship comedy?
What's the story
Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor may soon star together for the first time. According to Pinkvilla, Janhvi is in "advanced discussions" to play the female lead opposite Kapoor in an upcoming relationship comedy. The film will be directed by Amit Sharma, known for Badhaai Ho and Maidaan.
Production details
Film expected to go on floors in late 2026
The film is expected to go on floors in late 2026, after Kapoor completes his work on Raj and DK's Farzi 2. Pre-production for the project is already underway. A source told Pinkvilla, "The story revolves around a fun and relatable relationship journey. It's an out-and-out comedy, and Shahid is excited to revisit the genre after a while."
Upcoming projects
On the work front for both actors
Meanwhile, Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Cocktail 2, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon. The film is a sequel to Cocktail and is set to release on June 19. It has been written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain. Janhvi has Ram Charan's Peddi coming up on June 4.