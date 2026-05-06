Janhvi Kapoor to lead Shahid Kapoor's upcoming relationship comedy?

Production details

Film expected to go on floors in late 2026

The film is expected to go on floors in late 2026, after Kapoor completes his work on Raj and DK's Farzi 2. Pre-production for the project is already underway. A source told Pinkvilla, "The story revolves around a fun and relatable relationship journey. It's an out-and-out comedy, and Shahid is excited to revisit the genre after a while."