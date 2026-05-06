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Home / News / Entertainment News / Janhvi Kapoor to lead Shahid Kapoor's upcoming relationship comedy?
Janhvi Kapoor to lead Shahid Kapoor's upcoming relationship comedy?
Shahid Kapoor-Janhvi Kapoor film to be a rom-com

Janhvi Kapoor to lead Shahid Kapoor's upcoming relationship comedy?

By Shreya Mukherjee
May 06, 2026
02:13 pm
What's the story

Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor may soon star together for the first time. According to Pinkvilla, Janhvi is in "advanced discussions" to play the female lead opposite Kapoor in an upcoming relationship comedy. The film will be directed by Amit Sharma, known for Badhaai Ho and Maidaan.

Production details

Film expected to go on floors in late 2026

The film is expected to go on floors in late 2026, after Kapoor completes his work on Raj and DK's Farzi 2. Pre-production for the project is already underway. A source told Pinkvilla, "The story revolves around a fun and relatable relationship journey. It's an out-and-out comedy, and Shahid is excited to revisit the genre after a while."

Upcoming projects

On the work front for both actors

Meanwhile, Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Cocktail 2, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon. The film is a sequel to Cocktail and is set to release on June 19. It has been written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain. Janhvi has Ram Charan's Peddi coming up on June 4.

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