'Peddi' postponed again: Ram Charan announces new release date 

The much-awaited pan-India film, Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor , has been postponed from its April 30 release date. The theatrical release of the movie will now take place on June 4, 2026. Charan announced the same with a new poster on Friday. The decision to delay the release was reportedly taken by the makers to ensure that they could deliver a high-quality product.

Production delay Makers needed more time for technical aspects The team behind Peddi has confirmed that the postponement is due to the need for additional post-production work. While the principal shooting has been completed, one song is still pending, and makers want more time to fine-tune technical aspects such as sound design, color grading, and visual finishing. They have prioritized delivering a polished cinematic experience over rushing the release.

Film excitement Meanwhile, 'Peddi' songs are smashing hits Despite the delay, excitement around Peddi continues to soar, thanks to its music by AR Rahman. The film's first track Chikiri Chikiri has already crossed 200 million views while the second single Rai Rai Raa Raa has garnered over 47 million views online. Moreover, Charan's rugged pehelwan look from the film has also created a buzz among fans.

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