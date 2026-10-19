Jani says white car chased his SUV, occupant displayed weapon
Entertainment
Film producer Amit Jani reported a scary incident on Sunday evening, October 18, 2026.
He says a white car chased his SUV and one of its occupants allegedly displayed a weapon while he was traveling back to Noida from Vaishno Devi.
Jani, along with his driver and companions, took the SUV to Kundli police station for safety.
Sonepat police probing Jani chase
Jani managed to call the police during the chase, and authorities in Sonepat are now looking into what happened.
He is known for backing Udaipur Files and is currently involved in a legal dispute over his film Kala Hiran.
For extra security, Jani has been provided protection by the Union Home Ministry, including personnel from the CRPF.