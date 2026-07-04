Jani seeks Union Home Ministry security after 'Kala Hiran' threats
Entertainment
Amit Jani, producer of the upcoming film Kala Hiran, says he's received death threats, allegedly from a Pakistan-based gangster's brother, telling him to stop making the movie within 24 hours.
Jani has asked the Union Home Ministry for more security and wants an investigation into the threats.
Khan seeks ban on 'Kala Hiran'
On top of that, Salman Khan is trying to block the film's release in court, arguing its promos reference his 1998 blackbuck case and even show a lookalike on a recent poster.
Jani responded on X that no ban has been ordered and announced plans for a global release in 8,000 theaters.
The next court hearing is set for July 6.