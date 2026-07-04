Jani seeks Union Home Ministry security after 'Kala Hiran' threats

Khan seeks ban on 'Kala Hiran'

On top of that, Salman Khan is trying to block the film's release in court, arguing its promos reference his 1998 blackbuck case and even show a lookalike on a recent poster.

Jani responded on X that no ban has been ordered and announced plans for a global release in 8,000 theaters.

The next court hearing is set for July 6.