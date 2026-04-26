Janmotsav 2026 at Kilimanoor Palace to honor Raja Ravi Varma
Raja Ravi Varma's 178th birthday is getting a special celebration at Kilimanoor Palace on April 29, 2026.
The event, Janmotsav 2026, will be kicked off by lyricist Sreekumaran Thampi, with MLA O. S. Ambika also joining in to honor the legendary artist whose paintings still inspire so many.
Exhibition, art camp and awards
There will be an art exhibition by the Ravi Varma Drawing School and a hands-on art camp led by artist Shaji Kilimanoor for both children and adults.
Awards like the Kala Sreshta Puraskar (for S. N. Sreeprakash) and Karma Sreshta Puraskar (for Anil Bhavageetham) will recognize outstanding artists, while young talents Rose Maria Sebastian and Sreehari D. Pillai are set to receive special honors, making this a true celebration of creativity across generations.