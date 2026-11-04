'Jannat' releases romantic 'Tor E Holam' by Barman and Bhattacharyya
Entertainment
The Bengali movie Jannat just dropped its latest romantic song, Tor E Holam, sung by Raj Barman and Ankita Bhattacharyya.
With music by Ayush Das and lyrics from Sudip Kumar Dip, the song sets the mood for the film's love story starring Gourab Das and Roopsha Mukhopadhyay.
'Jannat' depicts friendship across religious lines
Jannat isn't just about romance: it's a story of friendship that goes beyond religious lines.
The plot follows best friends Rahul and Rahim as their bond is tested when love enters the picture.
The film dives into themes of love and faith, with its music playing a big part in telling that story.
Jannat hits theaters this November.