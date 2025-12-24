Japanese woman arrested for trying to enter BTS Jungkook's home

Not the 1st time: Ongoing privacy concerns for Jungkook

This is actually the third reported case this year of someone trying to access Jungkook's home without permission.

Earlier, a Chinese woman received a suspended indictment for similar attempts, and a Korean woman is awaiting trial for trespassing in his parking lot.

These repeated incidents highlight just how challenging it can be for celebrities like Jungkook to maintain their privacy and safety.