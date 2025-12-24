Japanese woman arrested for trying to enter BTS Jungkook's home
A 50-year-old Japanese woman was booked by police on December 16 after repeatedly trying to break into BTS star Jungkook's apartment in Seoul.
She was seen pressing the digital door lock keypad several times in November but couldn't get inside.
Authorities charged her under South Korea's Anti-Stalking Punishment Act, though the investigation is still ongoing as she's currently overseas.
Not the 1st time: Ongoing privacy concerns for Jungkook
This is actually the third reported case this year of someone trying to access Jungkook's home without permission.
Earlier, a Chinese woman received a suspended indictment for similar attempts, and a Korean woman is awaiting trial for trespassing in his parking lot.
These repeated incidents highlight just how challenging it can be for celebrities like Jungkook to maintain their privacy and safety.