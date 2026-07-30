'Never sexually assaulted anyone': Jared Leto denies misconduct allegations
What's the story
Oscar-winning actor and musician Jared Leto has denied allegations of sexual misconduct made by four women recently, who claim the incidents occurred when they were teenagers. The accusations are detailed in a BBC documentary, Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret, where 10 women share their experiences with the actor. In a statement to The Associated Press, Leto (54) said he had "never sexually assaulted anyone."
Statement
'BBC' corroborates several accounts
Leto said, "I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life. These claims are absolutely and categorically false."
The BBC corroborated several accounts through conversations with friends and family members, as well as photographs, text messages, and emails shared by some of the women.
Documentary details
Disturbing details of the alleged incidents
Among the allegations, one woman claims she was sexually assaulted in a motel bathroom when she was 17.
Another says Leto threatened her with sexual assault at 19.
A third alleges she had sex with him at 17 in California, which she says would constitute statutory rape under state law.
Leto was allegedly 34 at that time.
The fourth accuses him of grooming her through sexually explicit phone calls at 16.
Crew testimonies
Two former crew members speak out
The documentary also features interviews with two former crew members of Thirty Seconds to Mars, who expressed discomfort with Leto's interactions with teenage girls.
One former crew member, referred to as Brad, said requests to invite female models backstage came "direct from Jared," adding that asking agencies specifically for women felt "a little bit uncomfortable."
Another former staff member, Simon, alleged young women frequently visited a house where the band recorded.
Past accusations
Online allegations against Leto for years
The BBC reported that allegations concerning Leto's behavior toward young women have circulated online for years, identifying over 120 separate claims made on the internet.
Last year, Los Angeles DJ Allie Teilz publicly alleged she had been assaulted by Leto at 17, prompting other women to come forward.
Around the same time, Air Mail published allegations from nine women accusing Leto of sexual impropriety. He denied those allegations as well.
Career overview
Leto's Oscar win and other notable roles
Leto won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for Dallas Buyers Club in 2014.
He has also starred in films such as Fight Club, Blade Runner 2049, Suicide Squad, and Masters of the Universe.
Apart from acting, he has been the frontman of rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars since its formation in 1998.