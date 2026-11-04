Jason Statham-Guy Ritchie to team up for Netflix's 'Dogfight'
What's the story
Netflix has announced its latest collaboration with the dynamic duo of Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie. The latest film in their partnership, titled Dogfight, is described as a "stylish revenge actioner" set in London's criminal underworld. While no further plot details have been revealed, fans can expect an action-packed narrative filled with guns and blood. Production is set to begin in early 2027 in the UK, reported Variety.
Production details
Production companies and producers of the film
As with almost all of their previous collaborations, Ritchie will write, direct, and produce Dogfight. Statham will star in the film.
The production companies involved are Black Bear Pictures (which has worked on most of Ritchie's recent films), Toff Guy Films (Ritchie's own production house), and Punch Palace Productions (Statham's production company).
The film is produced by Ritchie, Statham, Ritchie's Toff Guy partner Ivan Atkinson, and John Friedberg from Black Bear.
Career highlights
Previous collaborations of Ritchie and Statham
Dogfight marks another milestone in the successful career of Ritchie and Statham, who first worked together on Ritchie's 1998 directorial debut Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.
Their collaboration continued with Snatch, Revolver, Wrath of Man, and Operation Fortune: Rose de Guerre.
The duo's latest project is the action-thriller Viva La Madness, based on J.J. Connolly's novel and a sequel to Connolly's Layer Cake.