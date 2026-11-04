Jason Statham-Guy Ritchie to team up for Netflix's 'Dogfight'

As with almost all of their previous collaborations, Ritchie will write, direct, and produce Dogfight. Statham will star in the film.

The production companies involved are Black Bear Pictures (which has worked on most of Ritchie's recent films), Toff Guy Films (Ritchie's own production house), and Punch Palace Productions (Statham's production company).

The film is produced by Ritchie, Statham, Ritchie's Toff Guy partner Ivan Atkinson, and John Friedberg from Black Bear.