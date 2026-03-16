'Jasper Jones' author Craig Silvey charged with producing child exploitation

A 68-year-old woman is also facing related charges

Silvey allegedly shared illegal images and allegedly communicated with child exploitation offenders online.

He appeared in Fremantle Magistrates Court but hasn't entered a plea yet; his bail has been extended with conditions.

A 68-year-old woman is also facing related charges after police analyzed Silvey's devices. Her case goes to court next month.

In response to the charges, publishers have stopped promoting Silvey's books, and schools across Australia have pulled them from reading lists.