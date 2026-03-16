'Jasper Jones' author Craig Silvey charged with producing child exploitation
Craig Silvey, the Australian author behind Jasper Jones and Honeybee, has been charged with producing child exploitation material.
Police say he was involved in these activities between January and June 2022, and was found online interacting with other offenders.
The charges were officially laid on March 16, 2026, after a raid at his Fremantle home.
A 68-year-old woman is also facing related charges
Silvey allegedly shared illegal images and allegedly communicated with child exploitation offenders online.
He appeared in Fremantle Magistrates Court but hasn't entered a plea yet; his bail has been extended with conditions.
A 68-year-old woman is also facing related charges after police analyzed Silvey's devices. Her case goes to court next month.
In response to the charges, publishers have stopped promoting Silvey's books, and schools across Australia have pulled them from reading lists.