'What's wrong with propaganda films?': Javed Akhtar defends 'Dhurandhar'

Film defense

Akhtar's take on propaganda films

Akhtar added, "Every story takes some stand, but does it become propaganda because the narrative isn't suited to a section of the audience? Everyone has the right to propagate their ideas." "What is wrong with propaganda films? The task of every filmmaker is to present the truth. Even if the narrative of a movie is built on a fairy tale, it will have some ideology in a way," he further explained.