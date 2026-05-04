'What's wrong with propaganda films?': Javed Akhtar defends 'Dhurandhar'
What's the story
Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has defended Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, which has been accused of being a "propaganda film." Speaking at an award function in Kolkata on Sunday, he said, "I don't know what you mean by propaganda films. I loved Dhurandhar, which was an excellent film." The first part of the spy thriller franchise was released in December 2025, followed by the sequel in March 2026.
Film defense
Akhtar's take on propaganda films
Akhtar added, "Every story takes some stand, but does it become propaganda because the narrative isn't suited to a section of the audience? Everyone has the right to propagate their ideas." "What is wrong with propaganda films? The task of every filmmaker is to present the truth. Even if the narrative of a movie is built on a fairy tale, it will have some ideology in a way," he further explained.
Film's impact
Box office success and political controversies of 'Dhurandhar'
The Dhurandhar franchise, starring Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy in Karachi, has been a box office sensation. The first part grossed ₹1,300 crore worldwide, while the sequel did even better with earnings of over ₹1,700 crore. However, the movies have also faced criticism for allegedly glorifying the BJP government while undermining previous administrations. The director has yet to respond to these allegations. The franchise stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun.