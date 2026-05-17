Cannes: Javier Bardem says Gaza 'genocide' can't be 'justified'

Spanish actor Javier Bardem has said that the situation is changing in Hollywood regarding speaking up for Palestine . Speaking at a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday, he said, "Everyone is beginning to realize, thanks to the younger generation who is more aware of situations we're experiencing quite directly on our phones and on other screens, this is unacceptable." "It cannot be justified. And there can be no reason, no explanation for this genocide."

Career consequences 'Fear does exist...but one has to do things' Bardem admitted that he feared potential repercussions for highlighting the issue, but emphasized the importance of standing up for one's beliefs. "The fear does exist...but one has to do things even if you feel...bit scared or afraid," Variety quoted him as saying. "You have to be able to look at yourself in the mirror. This entails consequences, which I am ready to shoulder." Despite fears of backlash, he has continued to speak out, famously saying "Free Palestine" at the Oscars.

Changing perspectives Change in Hollywood's attitude toward speaking out Bardem said he couldn't confirm the existence of an actual "blacklist" against vocal actors like him and has actually received many work offers worldwide. "I believe that those who are drawing up the so-called blacklists will actually be exposed, and they will be the ones suffering the so-called consequences, at least on a public and social level. And this is a major change."

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Genocide condemnation More on his views about Israel-Palestine conflict Bardem also spoke about the ongoing conflict in Gaza, calling it a "fact" that genocide is being committed there. He said, "You can fight against it, you can try to justify it, explain it. That is a fact. You can be against it, or you can justify it." "If you justify it with your silence or with your support, you are pro-genocide. Those are facts, for me."

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World leaders Bardem also slammed Trump, Putin, and Netanyahu Bardem also addressed the issue of toxic masculinity, citing the number of women killed by their ex-partners in Spain. He called out world leaders like Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Benjamin Netanyahu for their "toxic male behavior." He said, "Those big-balls men saying, 'My co*k is bigger than yours, and I'm going to bomb the sh** out of you.' So yeah...we have to talk about it. And we are talking about it because we are more aware of it, thankfully."

Information monopoly Increasing monopoly in the world of information Bardem also expressed concern over the increasing monopoly "in the world of information," citing the merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. "That's one of the problems that we note given Paramount and Warner Bros. and their merger, for example," he said. "In terms of information, who is actually going to control all of this, what we're listening, what we're seeing?"