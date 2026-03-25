Jay-Z opens up about 'uncontrollable anger' after sexual assault allegations
Jay-Z has spoken out about the emotional toll after allegations involving him and Diddy surfaced in late 2024.
Both denied the claims; the related case was withdrawn in February 2025, but Jay-Z says the experience left him with "uncontrollable anger" and felt like a "blackmail attempt" that hit his family hard.
Jay-Z shared how ordeal affected him and his family
In a GQ interview, Jay-Z shared how deeply the ordeal affected him and his loved ones: "The trauma that my wife, my children, loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed."
He sued the accuser and their lawyer in March 2025, alleging they conspired to falsely accuse him and caused him to lose $20m.
As he marks 30 years since his debut album, Jay-Z is reflecting on both family struggles and the personal cost of public accusations.