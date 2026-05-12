Jayana debuts as Satyabhama in 'Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart'

Adityanath praises Jayana's authentic cultural portrayal

Jayana's character Satyabhama is known for her strength and courage: the film tells Krishna's story through her eyes.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised Jayana's performance for its authentic touch on Indian culture.

Off-screen, she started a fashion brand at 16, worked with big names like Jimmy Choo, and trained at top acting schools like RADA London and the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film School.

Producer Sajan Raj Kurup said, "Our belief has always been to cast for the world we are building, not for familiarity."