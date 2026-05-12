Jayana debuts as Satyabhama in 'Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart'
Sanskruti Jayana, granddaughter of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, just made her acting debut in Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart. She plays Satyabhama, giving a fresh perspective to the story of Krishna.
The film also stars Siddharth Gupta as Krishna, Sushmitha Bhat as Radha, and Nivaashiyni Krishnan as Rukmini.
Adityanath praises Jayana's authentic cultural portrayal
Jayana's character Satyabhama is known for her strength and courage: the film tells Krishna's story through her eyes.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised Jayana's performance for its authentic touch on Indian culture.
Off-screen, she started a fashion brand at 16, worked with big names like Jimmy Choo, and trained at top acting schools like RADA London and the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film School.
Producer Sajan Raj Kurup said, "Our belief has always been to cast for the world we are building, not for familiarity."