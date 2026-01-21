Jayaram and Urvashi are back together for a Tamil comedy after 20 years Entertainment Jan 21, 2026

Comedy legends Jayaram and Urvashi are teaming up again in a new Tamil film directed by Pandiraj—reuniting after about 20 years, though they also appeared together in the 2020 anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai.

The movie is still being filmed, and some scenes have taken about 10-15 takes because even the actors can't stop cracking up.