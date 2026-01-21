Jayaram and Urvashi are back together for a Tamil comedy after 20 years
Comedy legends Jayaram and Urvashi are teaming up again in a new Tamil film directed by Pandiraj—reuniting after about 20 years, though they also appeared together in the 2020 anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai.
The movie is still being filmed, and some scenes have taken about 10-15 takes because even the actors can't stop cracking up.
Why does this reunion matter?
Jayaram and Urvashi have a cult following thanks to their iconic chemistry in classics like Kadinjool Kalyanam, Chakkikotha Chankaran, and Panchatanthiram.
Jayaram recently shared how Urvashi's quick wit keeps everyone on their toes—he recalled her nailing a perfectly-timed look during filming that left everyone in stitches.
With director Pandiraj letting them improvise and enjoy the process, fans can expect something genuinely fun when this one hits screens.