Jayaram summoned by ED in Sabarimala gold theft case

The Sabarimala gold theft case centers around missing gold from temple artifacts like the Dwarapalaka idols and Sreekovil doorframes. Back in 2019, Unnikrishnan Potty got official permission to replate these items; the artifacts were later taken to a Chennai-based company, Smart Creations, where a gold bar was seized. Since then, police have arrested 12 people—including former temple board leaders.

Investigation continues to unfold

Jayaram admitted he was close to Potty and had performed poojas at his home and at Smart Creations, but denied knowing anything about the theft itself.

Potty recently had ₹1.3 crore in assets frozen for suspected money laundering but was granted bail.

Other big names like ex-temple board officers Murari Babu and SSreekumar have also been questioned or bailed out as this investigation keeps unfolding.