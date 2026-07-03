Jayaram, Urvashi film 'Parimala and Co' on ZEE5 July 10

'Parimala and Co' family secrets unravel

The Parimala family finds themselves caught up in chaos after a gangster's mysterious death reveals secrets and sparks suspicion at home.

Expect plenty of drama with Mysskin, Yogi Babu, Sandy, and Santosh in key roles.

The movie made a solid splash at the box office too: ₹1.60 crore India net on opening day, with ₹1.84 crore gross.