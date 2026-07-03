Jayaram, Urvashi film 'Parimala and Co' on ZEE5 July 10
Entertainment
Ready for a twisty family drama? Parimala And Co, a Tamil black comedy thriller starring Jayaram and Urvashi, starts streaming on ZEE5 from July 10.
The streaming platform promises it's "the perfect family entertainer with twists and spectacle."
The film also features Sanjana Krishnamoorthy and Ananthika Sanilkumar as their daughters.
'Parimala and Co' family secrets unravel
The Parimala family finds themselves caught up in chaos after a gangster's mysterious death reveals secrets and sparks suspicion at home.
Expect plenty of drama with Mysskin, Yogi Babu, Sandy, and Santosh in key roles.
The movie made a solid splash at the box office too: ₹1.60 crore India net on opening day, with ₹1.84 crore gross.