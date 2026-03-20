Jayasurya to work with 'Kalamkaval' director Jithin K Jose

Brief on the duo's previous projects

Jithin K Jose made waves with Kalamkaval recently, featuring Mammootty in a rare villain role. He also helped craft the story of Kurup (2021) starring Dulquer Salmaan.

Meanwhile, Jayasurya has been busy. He just starred in Aadu 3: One Last Ride Part 1 (which released March 19 and is doing well), plus he's got Operation Tral and Kathanar — The Wild Sorcerer lined up.

If you're into Malayalam cinema or love seeing fresh actor-director combos, this one's worth keeping an eye on.