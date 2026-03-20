Jayasurya to work with 'Kalamkaval' director Jithin K Jose
Malayalam star Jayasurya is teaming up with Jithin K Jose, the director behind the recent thriller Kalamkaval, for a fresh project.
The film will be produced by Rajeev Govindan (of Ordinary and Anarkali fame), and the news dropped via Jayasurya's Instagram on March 20.
Brief on the duo's previous projects
Jithin K Jose made waves with Kalamkaval recently, featuring Mammootty in a rare villain role. He also helped craft the story of Kurup (2021) starring Dulquer Salmaan.
Meanwhile, Jayasurya has been busy. He just starred in Aadu 3: One Last Ride Part 1 (which released March 19 and is doing well), plus he's got Operation Tral and Kathanar — The Wild Sorcerer lined up.
If you're into Malayalam cinema or love seeing fresh actor-director combos, this one's worth keeping an eye on.