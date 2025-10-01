Next Article
Jeethu Joseph's 'Mirage' trailer out; watch it here
Entertainment
Jeethu Joseph, the director behind the hit Drishyam series, is back with a new psychological thriller called "Mirage," premiering on Sony LIV October 23, 2025.
Starring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali, the story follows a young woman who finds herself chased by unknown forces after her lover's death—at the center of it all is a mysterious hard disk packed with vital secrets.
Cast and crew of the film
"Mirage" promises plenty of twists and suspense to keep you hooked.
The cast also features Hakeem Shahjahan, Hannah Reggie Koshy, Arjun Shyam Gopal, and Sampath, while Joseph teams up with Srinivasan Abrol for the screenplay.
The film is edited by Sathish Group, V.S. Vinayak, and Vishnu Shyam, ensuring a technically polished viewing experience at home.