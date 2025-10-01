Jeethu Joseph's 'Mirage' trailer out; watch it here Entertainment Oct 01, 2025

Jeethu Joseph, the director behind the hit Drishyam series, is back with a new psychological thriller called "Mirage," premiering on Sony LIV October 23, 2025.

Starring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali, the story follows a young woman who finds herself chased by unknown forces after her lover's death—at the center of it all is a mysterious hard disk packed with vital secrets.