'Battle of Galwan': Salman Khan to resume shooting soon
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will kick off the second and final schedule of his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan, on October 10, 2025, in Mumbai. The news was confirmed by an insider close to the project, who told Hindustan Times that Khan and his co-stars will be shooting until November. The source revealed, "Chitrangada Singh will also be a part of this second schedule."
Film details
What is 'Battle of Galwan' about?
The film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, is a retelling of the 2020 Galwan Valley face-off between Indian and Chinese troops. This was a rare border skirmish that resulted in fatalities without any firearms being used; soldiers had to resort to hand-to-hand combat with sticks and stones. After wrapping up the first schedule in Leh, Ladakh, Khan was seen sporting a clean-shaven look at the Mumbai airport as he prepared for his role as an army officer.
Production scale
Film's 1st schedule took 45 days
Battle of Galwan is being produced on a grand scale, with Khan's character at its center. The film's first schedule was completed in 45 days and the news was shared by Lakhia and co-actor Ankur Bhatia on their Instagram Stories. The recce for the second schedule has already been done, but details about the exact locations remain undisclosed.