'Battle of Galwan': Salman Khan to resume shooting soon

Film details

What is 'Battle of Galwan' about?

The film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, is a retelling of the 2020 Galwan Valley face-off between Indian and Chinese troops. This was a rare border skirmish that resulted in fatalities without any firearms being used; soldiers had to resort to hand-to-hand combat with sticks and stones. After wrapping up the first schedule in Leh, Ladakh, Khan was seen sporting a clean-shaven look at the Mumbai airport as he prepared for his role as an army officer.