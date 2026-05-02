Met Gala: Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sánchez spent $10M to co-host event

Billionaire couple Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have paid at least $10 million to co-host the upcoming Met Gala , Page Six confirmed. The event, known as fashion's biggest night, is an annual fundraiser for the Anna Wintour Costume Center at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The Bezoses are also serving as honorary co-chairs alongside other celebrities such as Nicole Kidman, Beyoncé , Venus Williams, and Vogue's former editor Anna Wintour.

Expert opinion 'They display conspicuous consumption,' says Norwich Former Vogue editor William Norwich told Page Six, "The Bezoses are where the American dream is at right now for status, wealth, and style." "They display conspicuous consumption [and] they have the 'AWOK' - the Anna Wintour OK." However, some fashion insiders have expressed concerns over Wintour's decision to align with the Bezoses. One frequent Met Gala guest and fashion insider said, "I'm heartbroken..." "It's being able to buy yourself into [the good graces of] Anna and the Met."

Shift in perception Former 'Vogue' planner says, 'The gala has evolved' Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former Vogue special events planner who organized the ball for over a decade, said, "The gala has evolved." "And, in many ways, it's become something different." "It used to be a true celebration of designers, their muses, and the artistry behind fashion." "Every person on that carpet felt intentional, like they were part of a larger narrative."

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Fashion impact Couple's influence in the fashion industry is undeniable Despite criticism, the couple's wealth and influence in the fashion industry cannot be ignored. They are part of a small percentage of fashion buyers who account for a significant portion of luxury sales. Fashion writer Amy Odell said, "They are part of the two% of fashion buyers who represent 40% of luxury sales." "And fashion has reorganized around to catering to this group."

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