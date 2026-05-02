Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez to host Met Gala pre-party
What's the story
Jeff Bezos and his partner, Lauren Sanchez, are set to host a private pre-party for the upcoming Met Gala on Saturday night, reported Variety. The couple will be making their debut as honorary co-chairs and lead financial sponsors of the prestigious event on May 4 (US time). The invite for the pre-party features a disco-themed image with red glittery lipstick.
Location speculation
Pre-party to be held at Bezos's NYC residence?
The invite for the pre-party states, "Pre-Met celebration on May 2 at 8:00pm." "Address: to come upon confirmation." Sources suggest that the event may be held at the Bezos's New York City residence, although this has not been confirmed by their representatives. The guest list for the pre-party is yet to be announced.
Gala details
Controversy surrounding Bezos-Sanchez's Met Gala co-chair roles
The news of the Bezos pre-party comes amid criticism following their announcement as honorary co-chairs and lead sponsors of the "Costume Art" gala and exhibition. Earlier this month, a poster campaign across NYC called for a boycott of "The Bezos Met Gala," citing "worker exploitation" at Amazon warehouses. The Met Gala will feature co-chairs such as Nicole Kidman, Beyoncé, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour. Indian celebrities such as Karan Johar and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are expected to attend the event.