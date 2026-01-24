Jeffrey Archer announces his final novel, 'Adam and Eve'
Entertainment
Jeffrey Archer, the bestselling British author, just revealed that his 31st book, Adam and Eve, will be his last.
Set to release in October 2026 via HarperCollins, the novel promises a sweeping story of love, betrayal, and the harsh realities of war.
Why does this matter?
Archer says this book pushed him more than any before—"the idea was bigger in scope than anything I'd done before" and "the research alone would be more demanding than anything I'd tackled in the past."
With over 300 million books sold worldwide across five decades (including hits like Kane and Abel), this marks the end of an era for one of fiction's most popular storytellers.