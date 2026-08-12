Jenna Ortega 'would go...without eating' to avoid bothering people
What's the story
Jenna Ortega, the star of Wednesday, recently opened up about her early days in Hollywood. In a candid interview with Esquire, she revealed that as a child actor, she often went entire days without asking for food or water. This was to ensure she wasn't "in the way of anybody." "I really had it going for me as a child 'cause I can't think of one mistake I made," she said.
Early career
'Maybe that was my mistake...'
Ortega, who got her big break headlining the Disney Channel series Stuck in the Middle at 13, shared that she was so grateful and excited to be on set that she never asked for anything.
"I wasn't asking for a sip of water...I would go all day without eating, drinking, whatever because I wanted so badly to not be in the way of anybody."
"Maybe that was my mistake, was not actually looking after myself."
Career highlights
Her views on stigmas surrounding child stars
Before Wednesday, Ortega starred in Disney Channel's Stuck in the Middle, which premiered in 2016 when she was just 13.
Her other early TV roles include Richie Rich, Jane the Virgin, You, and Elena of Avalor.
When asked about her views on the stigmas surrounding child stars, Ortega humorously replied, "Is it wrong to say that a lot of them are true? And do with that what you will."
Career inspiration
When Ortega 1st told her parents about her acting dreams
Ortega revealed that her desire to act started at a young age.
"I was 7 years old when I said I wanted to do this," she said.
"My parents laughed at me when I told them that I wanted to do it, and then that was kind of the root of everything."
"The motivation. And I never really stopped because I'm very stubborn. And then I never questioned it."
Meanwhile, Ortega will soon be seen in Klara and the Sun.