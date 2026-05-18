Jenner and Elordi spotted together in Hawaii, sparking dating rumors
Entertainment
Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi just set the internet abuzz after being spotted together in Hawaii.
Photos of them hanging out by the beach and enjoying casual outings have gone viral, fueling rumors about a possible romance.
So far, both are keeping quiet and haven't commented on the speculation.
Jenner and Elordi face relationship scrutiny
Both Jenner and Elordi are no strangers to public curiosity about their love lives.
Jenner's recent link to musician Bad Bunny had fans talking, but she stayed mum as usual.
Elordi's past relationships with Zendaya and Kaia Gerber have also been tabloid favorites, showing how their private moments often end up in the spotlight.