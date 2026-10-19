Jenner debuts at Victoria's Secret wearing $50 million Fantasy Bra

Adam Selman, Victoria's Secret's chief creative officer, says they picked Jenner because she's a "cultural powerhouse" and fits their new entertainment-focused vibe.

Still, some critics say it's turning the show into more of an influencer event than a fashion one.

The ultra-luxe Fantasy Bra also sparked debate about whether this kind of extravagance feels out of touch these days, as the brand tries to move past old controversies and connect with today's audience.