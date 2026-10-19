Jenner debuts at Victoria's Secret wearing $50 million Fantasy Bra
Kylie Jenner hit the Victoria's Secret runway for the first time on October 18, 2026, rocking the $50 million Fantasy Bra covered in thousands of diamonds and 18-karat gold.
Her big moment got people talking: some loved seeing her step into high fashion, while others weren't so sure about a celebrity influencer taking center stage at a show known for supermodels.
Selman calls Jenner cultural powerhouse
Adam Selman, Victoria's Secret's chief creative officer, says they picked Jenner because she's a "cultural powerhouse" and fits their new entertainment-focused vibe.
Still, some critics say it's turning the show into more of an influencer event than a fashion one.
The ultra-luxe Fantasy Bra also sparked debate about whether this kind of extravagance feels out of touch these days, as the brand tries to move past old controversies and connect with today's audience.