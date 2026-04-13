Jenner sisters wear vintage Chanel at Coachella on Instagram
Entertainment
Kylie Jenner made a splash at Coachella this year, showing off a bold vintage Chanel lace top and low-rise jeans on Instagram.
She wasn't flying solo. Her sister, Kendall, joined in with a laid-back white halter and jeans, making it a true Jenner sisters' moment.
Hailey Bieber hosted Rhode pop-up
The Jenners hung out with Stassie Karanikolaou and Hailey Bieber, all rocking their own festival styles while soaking up the Coachella energy. Justin Bieber headlined the festival.
Meanwhile, Hailey backed him up by hosting a pop-up for her skincare line Rhode right at the event.