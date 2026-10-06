Jenner to star and executive produce 'Bachelorette Weekend' at Hulu
Entertainment
Kylie Jenner is stepping into acting in her first major acting role with the working title Bachelorette Weekend, which is reportedly finalizing a straight-to-series order at Hulu, where she plays a bride who winds up murdered in the pool.
She's not just starring: she's also on board as an executive producer.
Oliver created series, Kardashian introduced Jenner
The series was created by Lauren Oliver and produced by Aaron Kaplan's Kapital Entertainment, based on an unpublished book by Flora Collins.
Kim Kardashian, who's also an executive producer, actually introduced Kylie to this lead role, kind of echoing Kim's own journey into producing and acting on major streaming projects.