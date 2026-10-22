Jenner wears $50 million Diamond Fantasy Bra at Victoria's Secret show
Kylie Jenner just made headlines at the 2026 Victoria's Secret show by wearing the new Diamond Fantasy Bra, which will be "available for private purchase" through Jacob & Co.
This jaw-dropping piece features 4,410 natural diamonds, including a massive 75.54-carat yellow diamond, and comes with a record-breaking $50 million price tag, beating out Gisele Bundchen's famous $15 million bra in 2000.
Victoria's Secret taps Jenner for influence
This isn't just about the bling: Victoria's Secret picked Jenner because of her huge cultural influence right now.
The bra was last seen on model Elsa Hosk in 2018, so its return is a big deal for fans.
Jenner also gave followers a peek behind the scenes on Instagram, sharing sweet moments with her kids, while Timothee Chalamet was among those in attendance during the event.