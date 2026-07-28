Jenner's mother Shannon dies July 16 in Los Angeles
Entertainment
Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon, Kris Jenner's mother and a familiar face to Kardashian fans, passed away on July 16 in Los Angeles. She had been dealing with respiratory issues and metastatic lung cancer for several months.
The official cause of death was acute cardiopulmonary arrest.
Shannon cremated July 23 no autopsy
Shannon was cremated on July 23, with no autopsy performed.
Kris shared a heartfelt post saying there are "no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye."
Kim Kardashian also honored MJ online, reflecting on the family values and mentorship she brought into their lives.