BLACKPINK's Jennie set to release 2nd solo album in August
What's the story
BLACKPINK member Jennie is reportedly gearing up for the release of her second solo album later in August. The news was confirmed by her agency, OA Entertainment (ODDATELIER), on Wednesday, August 19. This comes about a year and a half after the drop of her debut album, Ruby. The 30-year-old singer has been teasing fans with unreleased tracks like Less than a Lover, FALLEN ANGEL, and Lockitdown during her recent music festival performances.
Performance highlights
Jennie has been on a global tour
Jennie has been on a global tour, performing at major music festivals such as The Governors Ball Music Festival in New York, USA, Roskilde Festival in Denmark, Open'er Festival in Poland, 2026 Mad Cool Festival in Spain, and SUMMER SONIC 2026 in Tokyo, Japan.
She recently took to Instagram to express her gratitude toward her fans for their support during these performances.
Previous work
'Ruby' debuted at No. 7 on US Billboard 200 chart
Jennie's debut album, Ruby, featured 15 tracks and debuted at No. 7 on the US Billboard 200 chart.
It also secured the No. 2 spot on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart and reached No. 3 on the UK Albums Chart.
The album included collaborations with Childish Gambino, FKJ, Doechii, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, and Kali Uchis, as well as songwriting contributions from El Guincho, Diplo, and Mike Will Made It.