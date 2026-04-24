BLACKPINK Jennie's 'TIME' gala look featured Nita Ambani label earrings

The gold drop earrings worn by Jennie feature a tapered silhouette with diamonds set using the traditional dank polki technique. This intricate detailing reflects the precision and legacy of this historic craft, wherein each stone is carefully placed by hand. The earrings are timeless and rare, making them an ideal accessory for the K-pop star's glamorous look at such a prestigious event.

Fan reactions

'Indian Blinks... we won'

Indian fans of Jennie were thrilled to see her wearing the Swadesh earrings. They took to social media to express their excitement and even called for the Ambanis to bring the K-pop star to India. Fans commented, "A lot of western celebrities are also wearing swadesh nowadays, and now this thing too," while fans commented, "INDIAN BLINKS WE WON." To note, Blinks is the fandom name of BLACKPINK.