BLACKPINK Jennie's 'TIME' gala look featured Nita Ambani label earrings
What's the story
BLACKPINK member Jennie made history by becoming the first South Korean and K-pop idol to attend TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2026 gala. Her Schiaparelli Fall 2026 gown, styled by Sam Woolf, was a showstopper with its black bustier and brown corset toile. However, it was her gold drop earrings from the Indian brand Swadesh that stole the spotlight. The brand is owned by billionaire Nita Ambani.
Earring details
The earrings feature diamonds set using the traditional dank polki
The gold drop earrings worn by Jennie feature a tapered silhouette with diamonds set using the traditional dank polki technique. This intricate detailing reflects the precision and legacy of this historic craft, wherein each stone is carefully placed by hand. The earrings are timeless and rare, making them an ideal accessory for the K-pop star's glamorous look at such a prestigious event.
Fan reactions
'Indian Blinks... we won'
Indian fans of Jennie were thrilled to see her wearing the Swadesh earrings. They took to social media to express their excitement and even called for the Ambanis to bring the K-pop star to India. Fans commented, "A lot of western celebrities are also wearing swadesh nowadays, and now this thing too," while fans commented, "INDIAN BLINKS WE WON." To note, Blinks is the fandom name of BLACKPINK.