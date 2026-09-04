Why are Jennifer Aniston's friends skeptical about boyfriend Jim Curtis?
What's the story
Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston's romance with hypnotist Jim Curtis has reportedly raised eyebrows among her inner circle. A source told Page Six, "Some of Jen's friends aren't totally sold on Jim yet." "They worry he could be an opportunist and feel like he can come off a bit performative." The 57-year-old F.R.I.E.N.D.S star and the 50-year-old hypnotherapist sparked dating rumors in July 2025 when they were spotted on a vacation in Spain.
Friends's concern
Aniston's friends are 'protective of her'
The source added, "Everybody adores Jen and just wants the best for her because she absolutely deserves the world."
"At the end of the day, if she's happy then of course they're happy for her, but they're also really protective of her and don't ever want to see her get taken advantage of."
"Some of them are just having a difficult time fully trusting him right now."
Mixed opinions
'They haven't seen Jen this happy in a long time'
Despite the concerns, not all of Aniston's friends are skeptical about Curtis.
Another insider told Page Six, "Others absolutely adore Jim and feel like he fits in seamlessly with their circle of friends."
"They haven't seen Jen this happy in a long time and think Jen and Jim complement each other on so many levels."
Public display
Aniston and Curtis getting increasingly public about their relationship
The differing opinions come as Aniston and Curtis have been increasingly public about their relationship.
The Morning Show star recently interviewed Curtis onstage at New York City's 92nd Street Y for his new book, The Book of Possibility.
During the interview, Curtis talked about his health struggles in his 20s after lesions were found on his spinal cord, which left him partially paralyzed and in chronic nerve pain.
Relationship milestone
Aniston made her relationship with Curtis Instagram-official in November 2025
Aniston made her relationship with Curtis Instagram-official in November 2025 by posting a sweet photo of herself embracing Curtis on his birthday.
She has since publicly praised him, calling him "very special, very normal and very kind."
The couple reportedly met through mutual friends and started talking before their friendship turned romantic.