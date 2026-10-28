'A sexy mom...': Jennifer Lawrence reveals she got breast lift
What's the story
Hollywood actor Jennifer Lawrence has confirmed that she underwent a breast lift procedure after the birth of her second child. In an interview with The Cut, she explained how her body changed differently after each pregnancy. "Everything bounced back, pretty much, after the first one," she had said in a profile for The New Yorker published in October 2025. "Second one, nothing bounced back."
Beauty and parenting
'I want to look like a woman that...'
Lawrence, who shares two sons with her husband Cooke Maroney, has been open about beauty, aging, and motherhood.
She previously expressed her desire to look put-together while raising her children.
She joked to The Cut, "I want to be a sexy mom."
"At drop-off, I want to look like a woman that has her shit together even when I've just woken up and don't have my shit together."
Career impact
Would she have done it if not a celebrity?
When asked in the New Yorker interview if she would have still considered the procedure had she not been a famous actor, Lawrence admitted that her career played a role in her decision.
"Maybe I wouldn't be hustling to the appointment in the same way," she said. "But I think yes."
The 36-year-old actor also discussed other cosmetic procedures such as Botox and fillers during the interview.
Parenting impact
How motherhood has changed her professional decisions
During a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2025, Lawrence reflected on how her kids influence her professional decisions.
"Having children changes everything. It changes your whole life. It's brutal and incredible," she said.
"Not only do they go into every decision of if I'm working, where I'm working, when I'm working, they've taught me...and they've opened up the world to me."
Privacy focus
Lawrence prioritizes her children's privacy
Despite her fame, Lawrence has prioritized her children's privacy.
In a November 2021 interview with Vanity Fair, she said, "Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can."
Lawrence met Maroney through a mutual friend in 2018 and tied the knot in October 2019 at the Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island.