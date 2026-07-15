Wedding bells! Jennifer Winget to marry William Ishmael soon
What's the story
Television and OTT actor Jennifer Winget is reportedly all set to marry her boyfriend, a Singapore-based businessperson, William Ishmael, on Thursday. The intimate ceremony will take place in the United Kingdom, reported Bombay Times. Sources close to the actor have revealed it will be a private white wedding with only family members and close friends in attendance. The Beyhadh actor is likely to wear a bridal white gown by Karleo.
Wedding details
The actor was previously married to Karan Singh Grover
Winget was earlier married to her Dill Mill Gayye co-star Karan Singh Grover.
They got hitched on April 9, 2012. However, their marriage lasted only two years, and they separated in 2014.
Singh Grover later confirmed their divorce while Winget called it "unfortunate timing," stating they weren't ready for marriage.
Career highlights
On the career front
Winget has been a part of several successful shows over the years, including Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh, Bepannaah, and Dill Mill Gayye.
In recent years, she has made a successful transition to the OTT space with projects such as Code M and Raisinghani vs Raisinghani.
She will soon be seen in another digital project, Talaash: A Mother's Search alongside Parineeti Chopra.