'Succession' star Jeremy Strong to lead Netflix series: Report

Jeremy Strong, widely known for his role as Kendall Roy in HBO's Succession, is set to lead a new Netflix series. The show is an adaptation of Jonathan Franzen's novel Crossroads, reported Variety. Strong will not only star in the series but also executive-produce the Media Res Productions venture. Amy Herzog has been roped in to write and executive produce the adaptation.

Plot details About the series and original novel The series will delve into the lives of a Midwestern pastor and his family as they navigate through a church scandal that sends them in different directions. Set in the early 1970s, it promises to be an "epic American family drama." The novel was published in 2021 and is part of Franzen's planned trilogy.

Career highlights Strong's other upcoming projects Strong is no stranger to Netflix, with another major TV project in the works. He is currently filming The Boys From Brazil, based on Ira Levin's novel of the same name. He will also star in Paramount+'s limited series 9/12, which revolves around a landmark legal case involving 9/11 first responders. Strong has won an Emmy for best actor in a drama series and a Golden Globe Award in the same category for Succession (2022).

