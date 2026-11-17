'Tumbbad' composer returns for the sequel
What's the story
Danish composer Jesper Kyd, who created the haunting score for Tumbbad (2018), will return for its sequel, Tumbbad 2. Actor-producer Sohum Shah, along with Dr. Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios, has brought Kyd back to compose the original score, reported Variety India. The move reunites him with director Adesh Prasad as the film expands on the folk horror story's universe.
Confirmation
'The background score brings out the expression...'
Shah confirmed Kyd's return to the outlet, saying that the background score will help elevate the film.
He said, "Yes, the same composer is doing the music, and it would be correct to say that the background score brings out the expression and helps elevate the film."
Kyd, who won the Best Score award at the 2019 Critics Choice Film Awards for Tumbbad, is internationally recognized for his work in video games, like Assassin's Creed, Hitman, and Borderlands.
Composer's statement
'It was one of the coolest worlds...'
Kyd expressed his excitement in a statement, saying, "I'm very excited to be returning to score Tumbbad 2 and teaming up with director Adesh Prasad and actor-producer Sohum Shah for another ambitious journey into the world of Tumbbad."
"Adesh was the one who first approached me for Tumbbad, and I remember watching an early version of the film and thinking it was one of the coolest worlds I had ever seen."
Sequel details
The original film's score was a blend of atmospheric compositions
The original film's score was a blend of atmospheric compositions, unconventional instrumentation, orchestral textures, and synthesized sounds.
This created a soundscape that complemented its period setting and otherworldly narrative.
The sequel also stars Alia Bhatt and Nawazuddin Siddiqui and will be released worldwide on December 3, 2027.