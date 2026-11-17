Shah confirmed Kyd's return to the outlet, saying that the background score will help elevate the film.

He said, "Yes, the same composer is doing the music, and it would be correct to say that the background score brings out the expression and helps elevate the film."

Kyd, who won the Best Score award at the 2019 Critics Choice Film Awards for Tumbbad, is internationally recognized for his work in video games, like Assassin's Creed, Hitman, and Borderlands.