'Indian Institute of Zombies': Johny Lever's son debuting with zombie-comedy

Jesse Lever, the son of veteran actor-comedian Johny Lever, will soon be seen in a new film titled Indian Institute of Zombies (IIZ) . The movie is a unique blend of zombie horror, youth comedy, and social satire set in an elite engineering campus. This marks the audio story platform Kuku's first foray into feature films, with IIZ being their debut Hindi theatrical release.

Production details Meet the team behind 'IIZ' IIZ has been written by Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal, known for their work on Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva and Farzi. The film is directed by Gaganjeet Singh and Alok Dwivedi. The cast also includes Anupriya Goenka, Mohan Kapur, Ranjan Raj, Shivani Paliwal, Shantanu Anam, Rose Sardana, Sachin Kavetham, and Tanishq Chaudhary, among others.

Technology integration Extensive use of AI in production As per a press release, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been extensively used in the development and production processes of IIZ. From structuring concepts and story architecture to scheduling, budgeting simulations, and rapid creative iteration, AI has been an integral part of the project. "Rather than using AI as a gimmick, Kuku has embedded it into its production backbone to enable faster development cycles," said the makers.

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