'Jetlee' lands on JioHotstar May 25 after X teaser
Jetlee, the Telugu action-comedy starring Satya, Vennela Kishore, and Rhea Singha, is hitting JioHotstar for streaming on May 25.
JioHotstar teased the release on X with a playful post: "Thala for a Reason but Satya is NOT JetLee for many Reasons! In 7 Days #JetLee will crash land on JioHotstar! A @RiteshRana's turbulence. Starring #Satya, #RheaSingha, @vennelakishore, @harshachemudu, @kabirduhansingh."
Rana directs 'Jetlee' embezzlement comedy
Directed by Ritesh Rana, Jetlee follows Prajapati, a bank founder who escapes to Dubai after embezzling money, only to be sent back to India and caught up in hilarious mix-ups with Veda Vyas, a guy famous for confusing everyone with his mistaken identities.
The cast also includes Ajay, Harsha Chemudu, Srinivasa Reddy, and Kabir Duhan Singh.
Mixed reviews for 'Jetlee' release
Despite its quirky plot and energetic cast, Jetlee got mixed reviews when it released in cinemas earlier this month.
Music is by Kaala Bhairava and the screenplay was by Jeyendhra Aerrola and co-written by Ritesh Rana.