'Jetlee' lands on JioHotstar May 25 after X teaser

Rana directs 'Jetlee' embezzlement comedy

Directed by Ritesh Rana, Jetlee follows Prajapati, a bank founder who escapes to Dubai after embezzling money, only to be sent back to India and caught up in hilarious mix-ups with Veda Vyas, a guy famous for confusing everyone with his mistaken identities.

The cast also includes Ajay, Harsha Chemudu, Srinivasa Reddy, and Kabir Duhan Singh.