Jett cancels September shows after surgery for a fractured vertebra
Entertainment
Joan Jett, the iconic rocker, just canceled her September concerts after having surgery for a fractured vertebra.
Her team announced on Instagram that she'll be focusing on recovery and physical therapy instead of performing at the Orange County Fair (September 5) and Bourbon & Beyond Festival (September 24).
Team: Jett focusing on physical therapy
Jett's team shared that "While Joan hates to disappoint fans, she will be taking this time to focus on physical therapy and healing."
This update follows her first major tour since losing drummer Thommy Price last year.
Even with recovery taking longer these days, Jett is determined to get back on stage when she's ready.