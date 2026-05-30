Jha's 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' lands on JioHotstar after release
Entertainment
Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, a dark comedy thriller directed by Anshuman Jha, just landed on JioHotstar after its theatrical release last October.
The film stars Arjun Mathur, Rasika Dugal, Paresh Pahuja, and Zoha Rahman.
'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' probes racism
Set in England, the story kicks off with two couples gathering for dinner at a countryside house.
When Rohit (Mathur) cracks a joke about a body in a trunk, suspicion spreads fast and the night spirals into chaos.
Beneath the humor and tension, the film dives into issues like racism, identity, and colonial trauma, making it more than just your average whodunit.
If you're up for something witty with real layers to unpack, this one's worth adding to your watchlist.