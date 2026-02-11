Jiiva's political satire 'Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil' heads to Netflix
Heads up, movie fans—Jiiva's political satire 'Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil' is landing on Netflix February 12.
The film, which first hit theaters on January 15, has already turned into a box office winner, earning roughly three times its estimated ₹10 crore budget (about 200% returns) in just under a month.
Streaming in multiple languages
Netflix India South will stream it not just in Tamil, but also dubbed in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada—so more folks across South India can jump in.
How has the film fared?
Critics are loving the film's mix of village politics humor and real emotion. Jiiva and the cast have gotten shout-outs for breaking comedy stereotypes.
It's sitting at a solid 7.6/10 on IMDb right now.