Jiiva's political satire 'Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil' heads to Netflix Entertainment Feb 11, 2026

Heads up, movie fans—Jiiva's political satire 'Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil' is landing on Netflix February 12.

The film, which first hit theaters on January 15, has already turned into a box office winner, earning roughly three times its estimated ₹10 crore budget (about 200% returns) in just under a month.