Jiiva's 'Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil' heads to Netflix: Release date
Entertainment
Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil (TTT), a Tamil political satire starring Jiiva, is coming to Netflix on February 12, 2026.
The film first released in theaters on January 15 and marks director Nithish Sahadev's Tamil debut.
Plot and supporting cast
Jiiva plays Jeevarathnam, a village leader who ends up juggling a wedding and a funeral scheduled at the same time—cue plenty of chaos and clashing egos.
The cast also includes Thambi Ramaiah, Prathana Nathan, and Sai Vignesh.
Critical reception and audience response
Critics have praised TTT for its sharp humor, tight pacing (it's under two hours!), and Jiiva's subtle performance.
Reviews highlight the film's quirky plot and the emotional moments between characters.