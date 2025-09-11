Next Article
Jim Sarbh wants to play a 'Langda Tyagi'-like character
Jim Sarbh, fresh off his role as a Sobhraj-inspired character in Inspector Zende, says he's hoping for a truly defining rustic character in the future.
He's eager to explore more grounded, earthy roles that are different from what he's done so far.
For Inspector Zende, Sarbh played Carl Bhojraj and skipped watching older portrayals—he focused on real interviews with Charles Sobhraj to shape his performance.
The film also featured Manoj Bajpayee and Sachin Khedekar.
Sarbh gave a shoutout to Saif Ali Khan's 2006 role as Langda Tyagi in Omkara, calling him "a brilliant actor."
He said that kind of raw, rural character is exactly the direction he wants to go next.