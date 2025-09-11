Next Article
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone get breather in legal battle
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone just got a breather from the Rajasthan High Court, which paused an FIR filed against them over a car endorsement.
The complaint claimed the actors misled buyers about a faulty vehicle, but the court called the case lacked factual basis and granted them temporary relief.
Court noted there weren't enough specific allegations against actors
The defense pointed out that the complainant had driven the car for nearly three years—over 67,000km—before raising any issues.
The court agreed there weren't enough specific allegations against SRK or Deepika, noting they only endorsed the product and didn't handle technical stuff.
The next hearing is set for September 25, so their legal journey isn't over yet.